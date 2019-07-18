Telangana Minister's Grandson Seen Sitting Atop Police Van In TikTok Clip

Police the vehicle in the video was allotted to state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali.

Telangana Home Minister's grandson sparked a controversy after a video on mobile app TikTok purportedly showing him sitting atop a police vehicle went viral.

In the video, state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson Furqan Ahmed is purportedly seen seated on the bonnet of the police vehicle with another person, who suddenly gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and allegedly "intimidates" an Inspector General rank official.

Reacting to the clip, Mr Ali said they had gone to a function two days ago in Hyderabad's Yakatpura where a local made the video. On Thursday, he said he would look into the matter.

"My grandson was just seated on the vehicle and some local guy made the video.. we will look into it," the minister told PTI.

This #TikTok video shows grandson of #Telangana Home Minister #MahmoodAli seated on police vehicle (regd @TelanganaDGP?); his friend mimes to audio of a police officer being threatened that his throat will be slit if he is not respectful to the man on jeep; Creative licence?@ndtvpic.twitter.com/ym6RHrVSJ3 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 18, 2019

"My grandson has nothing to do with it," he said adding, "The remarks made in the video (by the guy) are wrong. Action will be taken as per law."

Police sources said all police vehicles are registered under DGP's name and the vehicle in the video was allotted to the Home Minister.

"There was no traffic violation," they said.

The Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy did not respond to queries on the matter.

