Marquay Collins, TikTok Influencer With 7 Million Followers, Dies At 24

Marquay Collins, known as "Marquay the Goat" on social media, has died at the age of 24, New York Post reported. His mother, Sonja Collins, confirmed the news, describing her son as the "sweetest person" who "didn't have a mean bone in his body". Marquay was a popular TikTok food reviewer with over 6.9 million followers, known for his comedic sketches, dance videos, and humorous dubs.

His brother also shared the news on Facebook, writing, "I lost my baby brother today... the feeling is a feeling I've never felt before". The official cause of death is currently under investigation. No official details have been released by authorities or his family at this time.

However, unconfirmed local reports mentioned that he had complained of head and neck pain in the days prior to his death. His last Instagram post was just hours before his death.

Marquay Collins was a popular content creator known for his comedy sketches, food and car reviews, and general lifestyle clips, which amassed a following of nearly 7 million on TikTok. His content ranged from trying Mexican food to buying a fake Christmas tree at Walmart.

His warm, and humorous personality resonated with millions, and his social media pages have since been flooded with tributes from fans and fellow creators.

One user wrote, "This one shocked me. RIP Marquay. thank you for bringing so much joy to ppl irl and through your content sending so much love to the family."

Another commented, "this just shows how unpredictable life is. its so important to hold and hug your loved ones, thanking God for each day and every breath, every new morning. its all a beautiful gift. i pray the Lord has Marquay and is showering him in His loving embrace. my condolences to his family."

According to TMZ, an obituary for Collins says, "Marquay lived his life with passion and ambition. He was full of excitement about the future, always eager to share his plans and adventures. His hugs, his laughter, and his spontaneous calls — 'What are we getting into this weekend?'— will be remembered as cherished moments that captured his vibrant personality."