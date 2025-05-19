US Influencer's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Pool

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son died after a drowning incident in Arizona. Trigg was found unresponsive in the family pool and hospitalized critically. He was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital but died after six days.

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son died on Sunday after a drowning incident in their backyard pool in Arizona. According to KBTX, the toddler was found unresponsive in the pool and hospitalised in critical condition. Despite efforts, Trigg died due to his injuries, leaving his family and online community in grief.

According to reports, police responded to a drowning call at a home near Chandler Heights and Cooper Roads, where they found Trigg in need of medical attention. CPR was administered before paramedics arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Due to the severity of his injuries, Trigg was later airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital. He remained in critical condition for 6 days until he died.

The authorities have offered condolences to the Kiser family and have decided not to release further details to respect their privacy. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sonu Wasu said in a Sunday statement.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed," Mr Wasu added.

Emilie Kiser, a 26-year-old influencer with nearly 3.4 million TikTok followers, is known for her mom-and-wife lifestyle content. She and her husband, Brady Kiser, welcomed their second child, Theodore, in March. Their son Trigg would have turned four on July 14.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 in the United States. The CDC reports that most drownings in this age group occur during non-swimming times, often due to a lack of supervision or unsecured access to water.

To combat this, experts emphasise the importance of constant adult supervision, installing barriers like pool fences, and enrolling children in swim lessons to build water competency. Additionally, teaching parents and caregivers CPR can be a lifesaving measure in emergencies.