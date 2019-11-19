Telangana Man Charged For Giving Triple Talaq Over Dowry, Girl Child

The 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police in November

A case has been registered against a man in Hyderabad for allegedly harassing his wife over the birth to a girl child and pronouncing talaq thrice to her, police said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police on November 16 alleging that her husband pronounced triple talaq to separate from her on November 14.

Some relatives of the man including his mother were also charged for dowry harassment, they said.

In the complaint, the woman stated that she got married in 2011, but a few months into the marriage her husband and in-laws started demanding more dowry and harassed her.

When the woman gave birth to a girl child, her husband and her family members started tormenting her physically, apparently peeved over not delivering a boy.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered for domestic violence, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) has been registered.

Investigation is on, they said.

The Parliament had on August 1 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.