Telangana Labourer Sets Woman On Fire For Rejecting His Advances: Police

The woman's father complained to the police about a week ago that she was missing. (Representational)

A woman died on Saturday after allegedly being set on fire by a man for resisting his advances in Telangana, police said.

The woman, age 24, in her declaration while dying, said the man set her ablaze on Friday night at an isolated place in Narayanpet district of Telangana after she rejected him, the police said.

The man was labourer who was known to the victim, they said. The woman used to live with his father, stepmother and disabled half-brother in Hyderabad.

Her father had complained to the police in the city about a week ago that she was missing.

On a complaint from her stepmother, a case of murder and sexual assault was registered, the police said. The victim's family suspected the labourer, they said.