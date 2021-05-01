KCR Orders Probe Into Land Grab Allegations, Health Minister Says 'Conspiracy'

KCR has instructed the Chief Secretary to get an investigation done by Medak district collector.

Even as the country battles the coronavirus crisis, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR as he is known, has ordered a probe into allegations of land grab in Medak district of the state.

Mr Rao has instructed the Chief Secretary to get an investigation done by the district collector on the complaints of encroachments of lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district, get a comprehensive report and submit it to him.

The Chief Minister also instructed senior police officer Purnachandra Rao to find out the facts. The vigilance team has begun the probe with digital surveys being conducted in the area.

KCR's move comes after a few farmers reportedly complained to him that Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had grabbed nearly 100 acres of assigned land in the vicinity of his poultry farm, Jamuna Hatcheries. A few local TV channels too carried a report.

Though Mr Rao has not mentioned the minister's name, Eatala Rajender reacted strongly, calling it a "pre-planned conspiracy" to defame him. He demanded a probe by a sitting judge. His supporters held a protest by blocking a national highway.

The minister said he had informed the Chief Minister and his Principal Secretary, Narsing Rao, about his plans to expand his poultry farm. He said the land was not being used for farming and that farmers had voluntarily surrendered the land after he explained his purpose. The land has reportedly not yet been transferred in the name of the poultry farm.

There have been indications in the past that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister have political differences though nothing was ever out in the open.

Eatala Rajender is from the politically significant Mudiraj community.

Congress spokesperson Sravan Kumar Sadoju said the minister was being targeted as he belongs to the Backward Classes community.

BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said it has once again been proven that KCR heads a "corrupt" government.