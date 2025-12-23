BJP Leader's "TV Serial" Jab At Congress, BRS-Phone-Tap Case Investigation

Police notices to Telangana's two biggest opposition leaders – Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son, the party's Working President, KT Rama Rao – have been received with scepticism by another opposition figure, the BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Responding to reports a special team is prepping notices to KCR and KTR – under investigation over illegal phone-tapping and for corruption in the alleged Formula-E race scam, among other charges – the BJP leader questioned the ruling Congress' intent and ability to follow through.

He also hit out at the BRS leaders, accusing them of being "so depraved that they tapped the phones of their own children and sons-in-law, causing rifts in numerous families".

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also accused the BRS leadership of "corrupting and destroying" the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), an institution once respected nationwide, by using it for political blackmail and illegal extortion from contractors and leaders.

Criticising the pace of the investigation, he remarked, "The phone-tapping case is being dragged out like a never-ending TV serial. Episodes of serials that started when this case began have concluded, but this investigation continues to linger without results."

He questioned whether the SIT would actually bring the perpetrators to justice or merely "wash their hands" of the matter by issuing notices to KCR and KTR.

He demanded the state government stop exerting pressure on the SIT and grant investigating officers the independence needed to expose the masterminds behind the conspiracy.

The Union Minister emphasised that the probe must not only look at political surveillance but also investigate the financial extortion angle. He alleged that high-profile industrialists and businessmen were threatened using intercepted data to extract large sums of money.

"The conspiracies of the phone-tapping masterminds must be laid bare before the public. We need a full-scale inquiry, not a symbolic one," he said.

This statement comes amidst reports that the newly formed nine-member SIT, headed by VC Sajjanar, has intensified its probe following testimonies from former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top bureaucrats.

Reports suggest that notices to the top BRS leadership may be served following the conclusion of the upcoming January Assembly session.