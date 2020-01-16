Won't Implement Citizens' List, Says Telangana Home Minister

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali asked people to not worry about NRC. (File)

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday asked people to not panic over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since it will not be implemented in the state.

"I promise you, forget about the NRC, there will be no disturbance in the state," the minister said while addressing an event in Hyderabad.

Mr Ali said that wherever Hindus are facing persecution across the world, they should be given refuge in India.

"Not just Pakistan and Bangladesh, wherever Hindus are facing persecution across the world, they should be given refuge because this is India. But, do not create trouble for Indian citizens who have been living here for decades. Who keeps birth certificates?...... Can everyone produce birth certificates?" he said.

Mr Ali also told the crowd that he had conveyed the same to Union Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi earlier this week.

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for identification of all genuine Indian citizens.