In Telangana, KCR's Party Alleges Expired Medicines Distributed To Patients

In a shocking discovery during a recent inspection conducted by BRS Official Spokesperson Manne Krishank at the Rasoolpura Basti Dawakhana, it was revealed that patients were being administered medicines that had expired three months ago.

This incident came to light following a call from KT Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), urging visits to all Basti Dawakhanas across Hyderabad.

The situation highlighted negligence and a severe lack of oversight in healthcare facilities managed by the Congress Government, raising significant concerns about patient safety.

This alarming incident highlights the serious lapses in public health safety and the failure of the Health Department to ensure quality control and timely monitoring of medicines supplied to urban health centres.

BRS demands that the Government of Telangana immediately inspect all the Basti Dawakhanas and ensure that timely medicines are available for the poor. Such negligence can endanger the lives of citizens who have kept their trust in Basti Dawakhanas, which were established during the KCR Government

Staff working in Basti Dawakhanas have complained that for the past 5 months, they have not been receiving salaries.

The BRS Party will continue its inspections across all Basti Dawakhanas to bring out the truth about the deteriorating health infrastructure under the Congress regime.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 22 children's deaths.

On October 13, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department announced the cancellation of the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical Company, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked with the deaths of at least 22 people in Madhya Pradesh.

The state health department stated that the company has been officially shut down after its investigation of toxic contaminants, specifically Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in their cough syrup, Coldrif.

Additionally, the department ordered comprehensive inspections across all pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, and large-scale inspections are currently in progress throughout the State.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)