'Only Chalk Powder, Health Risk': Telangana's 'Stop Use' Warning For 3 Drugs

Three drugs produced by a fake company called Meg Life Sciences are spurious.

The Telangana government has warned against the consumption of any and all medicines manufactured by Meg Life Sciences after three - MPOD 200, MEXCLAV 625, and CEFOXIM-CV - were found to have "no active ingredient (medicine)". All three had only "chalk powder and starch (and) posed significant health risks to consumers", the state's Drugs Control Administration said.

The company itself - which claimed to be based in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district - has been found to be a fictitious/non-existent company, the DCA said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"In light of these grave findings, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, hereby issues a Spurious Drug Alert and Stop Use Notice for all drugs claiming to be manufactured by Meg Life Sciences... healthcare professionals are informed to STOP USE immediately..." the DCA said.

The claimed ingredient in MPOD 200 is Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Lactic Acid Bacillus, while that in MEXCLAV 625 is Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate, and Lactic Acid Bacillus, and in CEFOXIM it is supposed to be Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Potassium Clavulanate, and Lactic Acid Bacillus.

MPOD-200 tablets by a 'Meg Life Sciences' were found to be fake.

"Retailers and wholesalers are directed to STOP the sale and distribution of any drugs bearing the label of 'Meg Lifesciences', and to inform the area Drugs Inspector immediately," the DCA added, and urged the public to report any information regarding distribution, or sale, of all such drugs.

The DCA provided a toll-free number - 1800-599-6969 - for the public to file reports.

CEFOXIM-CV tablets by a 'Meg Life Sciences' were found to be fake.

This is, tragically, not the first incident of spurious drugs being sold in the market.

Last week a similar racket in Uttarakhand was busted after a joint operation by the Telangana DCA and Hyderabad Police, in which counterfeit drugs containing chalk powder were passed off as those from reputed pharma manufacturers like Cipla and GlaxoSmithkline.

Five people were arrested in that case.

Last month, drug officials in Maharashtra seized over 21,000 tablets passed off as an antibiotic - ciprofloxacin, used to treat various bacterial infections - from a government hospital in Nagpur.

The fake tablets - worth crores - were supplied to several government hospitals.

In this case too 'Refined Pharma', the company that made the fake drugs, was fictitious; officials told news agency PTI the registered address of the company, in Gujarat, did not exist. Three men - Vijay Choudhary of Thane, Hemant Mule of Latur, and Mihir Trivedi of Bhiwandi - were arrested.

In January there were also allegations of fake and/or substandard drugs being dispensed in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics, which are part of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's flagship medical care projects. The claims sparked a political row, with the Union Home Ministry ordering a CBI probe and the Delhi government also taking action - seven mohalla clinic doctors were sacked.

A month before that, Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted a fake medicine factory in the city's Gulabi Bagh area and arrested its owner. The factory was making an 'anti-itching gel' called Betnovate-N.

Nearly 60 cartons of empty tubes - each carton had 1,200 tubes - were recovered from.

And, in August last year, drug officials in Kolkata found fake drugs worth a massive Rs 2 crore that were being passed off as manufactured by leading pharma firms, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's.

