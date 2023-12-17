Fake Factory Producing Anti-Itching Gel Busted In Delhi, Owner Arrested

The fake factory was involved in the production of an anti-itching gel, police said (Representational)

Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake medicine factory in Delhi's Ghulabi Bagh area and arrested its owner, officials said on Sunday.

The fake factory was involved in the production of an anti-itching gel, Bentnovate-N, police said, adding the illegal unit was being run in Ghulabi Bagh's industrial area.

A huge quantity of medical equipment and products for manufacturing the gel have been recovered, the officials said adding further investigations were on.

