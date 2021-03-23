30% Pay Hike Announced For Telangana State Employees

Telangana announced a 30 per cent pay hike for all state government employees. (Representational)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday announced a 30 per cent pay hike for all state government employees and teachers under the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

The state government has also increased the retirement age of State government employees from existing 58 to 61.

"I am happy to announce the good news to all state government employees and teachers that they will get 30 per cent fitment and to this effect, the orders will be implemented from April 1, 2021," he said.

The new pay hike will be effective from April 1, 2021.

"The Corona disaster had shattered the state economy. Due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed. In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state," said Telangana Chief Minister.

He further stated that the government has also taken a decision to increase the salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, Work charged, daily wage and other employees, totalling about 9,17,797 employees who are working as part of the government machinery.

The Chief Minister announced increasing the gratuity at retirement for the employees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

The Chief Minister also cut the age-limit for providing the additional quantum of pension of 15 per cent for the employees from 75 years to 70 years.

The government has decided to extend the family pension policy to the family members of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees who died while on duty.

He also announced raising the retirement age for employees and teachers for up to 61 years.

"As per the assurance given in our last election manifesto, the government is happy to announce the enhancement of retirement age limit to 61 years to the state government employees and teachers. With an aim to utilise the services of experienced employees I announce the enhancement of retirement age limit and this decision will come into effect immediately," he said.

"The government will facilitate inter-district transfers for government employee couples who work in different districts, so as to enable them to work in the same district," said the Chief Minister.

He further added that the government will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in Telangana to return to their home state.