Telangana Firm Accused Of Rs 100 Crore Tax Evasion Using Fake Bills

The Commercial Taxes Department of Telangana has uncovered a significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud amounting to over Rs 100 crore allegedly orchestrated by Hyderabad-based M/s Keshaan Industries LLP.

The company is accused of issuing fraudulent invoices for the supply of copper materials without any actual movement of goods, leading to the wrongful claiming of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

According to officials, preliminary findings suggest that Keshaan Industries LLP generated high-value tax invoices exceeding Rs 100 crore. These fictitious transactions allowed the company to avail approximately Rs 33.2 crore in fraudulent ITC, thereby substantially reducing its tax liability.

The modus operandi reportedly involved sending empty vehicles from Telangana towards Maharashtra, while documents falsely indicated they were transporting copper consignments.

This elaborate scheme was exposed through detailed analysis of vehicle movement data, including toll gate logs from the National Highways Authority of India, which contradicted the e-way bill records.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Commercial Taxes Department launched simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Keshaan Industries LLP. These included the company's corporate office on SP Road in Hyderabad, a godown in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, and two factory units situated in Kalakal Automotive Park and Muppireddypally villages in Medak district.

During the raids, the authorities seized crucial evidence such as financial records, registers, hard drives, and CCTV footage.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner K. Haritha has said this is the first such instance of its kind to be uncovered in the state involving this specific type of fraud.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad, requesting the registration of a criminal case against the company's directors, Vikash Kumar Keeshan and Rajneesh Keeshan.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain if other entities are involved in similar fraudulent activities. GST evasion carries severe penalties under the CGST Act, 2017, including fines and imprisonment. For tax evasion exceeding Rs 5 crore, the maximum imprisonment can extend up to five years along with a fine