On a complaint by their son, police registered a case of suspicious death (Representational)

Unable to repay loans taken for their medical treatment, a couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide at Malkapet village in neighbouring Rajanna Sircilla district today.Police said Yellenki Srinivas (52) and his wife Padma (42) were suffering from some health problems and had taken bank loans to avail of treatment.However they could not repay the amounts and so took the extreme step, they said. On a complaint by their son, police registered a case of suspicious death.The bodies were later handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.