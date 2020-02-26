Telangana Cop Caught On Video Kicking Grieving Father Of Teen Who Died

Shocking visuals show a Telangana cop kicking the father of a minor girl who died

Disturbing visuals have emerged from Telangana's Sanga Reddy district where a policeman is seen repeatedly kicking the grieving father of a 16-year-old college student who died under suspicious circumstances.

In a video of the incident, a group of cops can be seen hurriedly pushing a large silver coffin, containing the body of the young girl, down a street in broad daylight when her father rushes to block their path.

Clinging on to the coffin, he demands the cops explain how his daughter died. As he throws himself at the coffin, one of the cops kicks him before violently dragging away.

In distressing and emotional scenes, as the father is dragged away a frail woman in a white and red saree, believed to be his wife, comes running to his rescue. She tries to persuade the father to let go of the coffin, even as the cop who kicked him shoves her away.

The police superintendent of Medak district, under whose purview this region falls, has said the police officer in question has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and he will be required to take counselling.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the young girl, who was a student of a private junior college, have yet to be explained.

A suicide case has been registered after her body was found in the washroom of her college on Monday.

However, her family has alleged negligence on the part of the college. The family claims the girl had been running a high fever in the days prior to her death and was also suffering from depression.

They also claim they were not informed of her death till much later.

Police have registered a complaint of criminal negligence against the college.