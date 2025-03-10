Telangana Students Fall Ill After Dinner On Campus, Food Poisoning Suspected

A large number of students fell sick of suspected food poisoning after having dinner from the campus of a college in Kuntloor, under Hayath Nagar police station in Rangareddy district, police said on Monday.

Inspector of Hayath Nagar police station said, "We recieved information that last night in Narayana College at Kuntloor, the student got sick after having Allu kurma and chapati for dinner. But, the college management said that they are good. And we have not recieved any complaints from parents and students, and if we get any complaints, we will take further action."

Around half of the students who ate on Sunday night began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, including continuous vomiting.

Many students started feeling unwell around midnight, with some needing medical attention. The college campus has 800 to 900 students, and nearly half of them are reported to have fallen ill.

The incident has sparked panic among the students and staff, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

A student from the college spoke about the situation, "There was continuous vomiting, and some are sick from midnight. Almost half of the campus got sick. There are total of 800 to 900 members in a campus," the student added.

Recently, as many as 18 students have been hospitalised with food poisoning after allegedly consuming meals at an institute's campus in the Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

According to the Inspector of Jadcherla police station, the incident was reported at the Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) campus in the Jadcherla town of Mahbubnagar.

The official said that the students fell ill after consuming the meals on campus, following which the management initially treated them on campus by calling in doctors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)