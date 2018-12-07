Sania Mirza, Chiranjeevi Up Star Power At Booths On Telangana Voting Day

Telangana Assembly Elections: Sania Mirza was accompanied by her parents and sister.

Star power was on full display at polling booths in Hyderabad on Friday as Telangana votes in the assembly elections.

Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, popular Telugu hero Nagarjuna and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed blockbuster 'Baahubali' were among the early voters.

Chiranjeevi was seen standing in a queue, waiting for his turn. He said that it was the duty of each and everyone to go out and vote. The superstar, who had been focusing on films last four years, stayed away from campaigning in Telangana.

"Be a part of your democracy. Right and duty to vote," tennis icon Sania Mirza tweeted, along with a picture of her inked finger. She was accompanied by her parents and sister at a polling booth in the posh Jubilee Hills area.

Actor Chiranjeevi stands in a queue to cast his vote at polling booth no. 148 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand were also seen at polling booths.

Telugu star "Junior" NTR, grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao, also queued up to vote. His sister N Suhasini is a candidate from the Hyderaabd suburb of Kukatpalle.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, his wife Vijay Nirmala and actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Srikanth, Allu Arjun, Nithin and Varun Tej also voted at various polling stations in Jubliee Hills in the state capital. With celebrities making a beeline, officials hoped that this would help improve the poll percentage in Hyderabad. In 2014, the city had registered 53 per cent turnout.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta, however, said she couldn't vote in Hyderabad as her name was missing from the voters' list.

Early elections for 119 constituencies in Telangana - the country's youngest state - were necessitated after K Chandrashekar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) dissolved the state assembly earlier this year.

