Telangana, Rajasthan Vote For New Government Today: 10 Points

Voting will begin at 8 am in Rajasthan and at 7 am in Telangana (Representational)

New Delhi: Assembly elections for 200 seats in Rajasthan and 119 seats of Telangana will be held today. For the BJP, the crucial battle is in the northern state, which has voted out the incumbent government for more than two decades. But Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is hoping to buck the trend, claiming that her government had worked hard and if anything is wanting, it is, as BJP chief Amit Shah said, is the publicity. In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is facing the combined forces of the Congress and Chandrababu Naidu. A victory for the alliance will have ramifications for the opposition ahead of next year's national elections.