High Court Asks Telangana To Hold Local Body Polls In 3 Months

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to conduct local body elections in three months.

Justice T. Madhavi Devi pronounced the orders on a batch of petitions over the delay in conducting the gram panchayat polls.

The court directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the polls by September 30. It did not agree with the arguments that they needed more time to start the election process.

The judge told them to complete divisions of wards in 30 days and the process of elections by September 30.

Former sarpanches had filed petitions, seeking the conduct of elections without delay. They pointed out that the terms of the panchayats expired on January 31, 2024, and the elections were already delayed by 18 months.

On Monday, Justice Madhavi Devi had reserved orders on six petitions filed by former sarpanches and the same were pronounced on Wednesday.

While reserving the orders, the single-judge bench reminded the state government that it had earlier assured the High Court that it would convene elections to local bodies by February 2025.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan had submitted to the court that the state government would require a month to declare reservations for backward classes in local bodies. The court was informed that authorities were ensuring that the reservations to be announced for BCs would strictly be in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Appearing for the State Election Commission, senior counsel Vidyasagar had informed the bench that the Commission would hold elections to local bodies within 60 days of the government announcing reservations.

The petitioners requested that the bench extend their terms or conduct elections to the village panchayats immediately. They contended that the government appointed special officers in their places following the expiry of their terms. They argued that the appointment of special officers was against Articles 243E and 243K of the Constitution, they argued. This also contravenes the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act-2018.

The petitioners contended that local body elections must be held within six months of the expiry of the elected body's term, as mandated by the Constitution.

They submitted to the court that the state government in October last year had given an undertaking that the elections would be conducted by February 25, but it failed to fulfil it.

The former sarpanches also told the bench that they had spent money from their pockets for developmental works in their respective villages and sought reimbursement of their amount.

Meanwhile, former sarpanches have welcomed the court order. They said the governance in rural areas has come to a halt due to a lack of public representatives like ward members and sarpanches.

