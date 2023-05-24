Supreme Court To Hear Petition Against Accused's Bail In Ex-MP's Murder

Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in 2019. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will hear on May 26 the plea challenging Telangana High Court granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Meanwhile, CBI apprised the top court that they are supporting Suneetha Nareddy's plea challenging conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy.

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Pankaj Mithal said that it will hear on Friday the plea filed by Suneetha Narreddy.

Suneetha Nareddy has moved a petition challenging the high court order granting conditional bail to accused T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy.

Suneetha Nareddy was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, Jesal Wahi and Anmol Kheta. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appeared for CBI in the matter.

On April 27 2023, the Telangana High Court allowed the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the cancellation of bail of Gangi Reddy but also directed Special Judge to enlarge his bail on July 1.

On April 27 2023, the Telangana High Court directed Gangi Reddy to surrender on or before May 5 2023, upon which he shall be remanded to judicial custody till June 30, which is the outer limit fixed by this Hon'ble Court for completion of investigation by CBI.

However, the High Court has directed the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases to enlarge Gangi Reddy on bail on July 1 2023 on his executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs.1,00,000 with two sureties for the like sum each to the satisfaction of the Court.

Suneetha Narreddy said that the order is neither legally justifiable nor in accordance with the law and said that she is aggrieved by this particular direction of the High Court giving a pre-fixed and a pre-determined date for the release of the accused on bail.

The court will also hear on Friday, a plea by Gangi Reddy who has also challenged the High Court order cancelling his bail in the matter.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

