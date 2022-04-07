Procure Every Paddy Grain From Telangana Farmers: KCR's Daughter To Centre

The central government is not procuring paddy from the farmers of Telangana, said K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntala Kavitha attacked the Centre for going back on its promise of buying paddy from the farmers of Telangana. The government should not create a situation of confrontation again with the farmers by refusing to purchase paddy, said Ms Kavitha, who is also Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter.

"The central government is not procuring paddy from the farmers of Telangana, whereas, earlier the central government had promised that every grain of paddy would be fully procured. The BJP government at the Center has now refused the purchase, flouting the promise," she said.

About 61 lakh farmers of the state have taken to the streets in protest.

Former Member of Parliament Kavitha warned the Centre that if it did not pay attention to the feelings of the farmers of the state, they would be forced to agitate on the streets of Delhi. "The whole country knows that if the farmers, once again sit on the streets of Delhi, then the central government will have to bow down and eventually listen to the farmers," she said. She demanded that the way central government buys the entire paddy from Punjab, in the same way, as the entire paddy from the farmers of Telangana too.

Praising the vision of Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Ms Kavitha said that it is the result of the schemes being run by the TRS government in the interest of the farmers that the production of paddy has doubled in the state. But the anti-Telangana policies of the central government can hinder the development of Telangana. She further said that the central government is repeatedly treating Telangana with step-motherly behavior.

She also said that the BJP government claiming to double the income of farmers by 2022, while three months have passed since the start of 2022. The BJP government should tell when the farmer's income will be doubled. Far from doubling farmers' income due to rising inflation every day, debt and expenditure have doubled.