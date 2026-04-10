"Pak Will Next Seek Nobel Peace Prize For Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar": K Kavitha

K Kavitha on Thursday strongly criticised Pakistan over reports that it is seeking Nobel Peace Prize nominations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, saying the move had drawn ridicule across the world.

The former MP and founder of the Telangana Jagruthi described Pakistan's reported demand as "nothing but funny" and accused the neighbouring country of trying to misuse an international honour despite its record on terrorism.

"A terrorist nation like Pakistan asking for a Nobel is nothing but funny. In the past, they demanded one for Donald Trump, now they are demanding three for their leaders. It looks like in the future they could very well demand one for terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar," Kavitha said.

Her comments came amid reports that Pakistan's National Assembly had backed a proposal seeking Nobel Peace Prize nominations for the country's top leadership following recent diplomatic and military developments.

Kavitha said the issue should not be dismissed lightly and called on Indian citizens and leadership to oppose any such move at the international level.

"It looks funny now but, as Indians, I believe it is our fundamental duty to expose this terrorist nation at the world level," she said.

Calling for a coordinated campaign, she appealed to Indians living both in the country and abroad to raise their voices through social media and other platforms.

"We need to tweet, post, tag, do whatever it takes to ensure Pakistan doesn't even get an entry into the list of Nobel nominations," she said.

Kavitha said Pakistan has been involved in sponsoring terrorism in India for decades and said the country did not deserve to be associated with a prize meant to honour peace.