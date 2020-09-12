On Camera, Fight Breaks Out At Telangana Congress Meet For Civic Polls

On Friday, a second preparatory meeting was held in Indira Bhavan.

A fight broke out between Congress leaders at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) preparatory meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee held for the second time on Friday. The party leaders were seen violating government-mandated Covid protocols as they clashed at Hyderabad's Indira Bhavan.

On September 8, the first preparatory GHMC Elections were held during which a fight broke out between two Congress leaders - Dr Sravan and Niranjan - in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy. Mr Reddy chaired the meeting.

On Friday, a second preparatory meeting was held in Indira Bhavan with all districts, city, block, division presidents.

#WATCH Telangana: A scuffle broke out between two groups of Congress leaders during a preparatory meeting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, in Hyderabad yesterday. State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/YS4HSmvrpX — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

The meeting was chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy. The fight broke out between Congress leaders Feroz Khan and Mohammed Ghouse, during which they were seen violating of COVID-19 norms.

The TPCC chief had to intervene to control the situation