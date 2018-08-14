No Alliance With Any Party For 2019 General Elections: Chandrasekhar Rao

Chandrasekhar Rao said government to spend Rs 50,000 crore to make Hyderabad a 'Global city'. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said TRS would not have an alliance with any party for the 2019 general elections and that all candidates for the polls would be announced next month.

"TRS is ready to face elections any time....we will announce party candidates next month itself for the coming general elections and will not have any alliance with any party," he said.

On the 'Federal Front' he had proposed earlier, Mr Rao said he would talk to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about its formation.

"A non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front may take a little time. But it will be a reality. It cannot happen in one day. I am not in a hurry," he said.

To a query, he said TRS voted for the NDA candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called him and sought his support.

On the state committee meet, Mr Rao said the party would hold a public meeting on September 2 and present a 'progress report' of Telangana to the people.

He said the TRS passed nine resolutions, including one requesting the Centre to accept the reservation bill that was passed by the state assembly.

The Assembly had on August 16 passed a bill to give 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.

Without giving a direct reply on reports of an early assembly election, he said the Election Commission has the discretion to conduct it within six months of the original schedule.

He claimed that various surveys by the party indicated that TRS would win over 100 seats in the assembly elections.

Mr Rao said all the settlers in Telangana would be treated as citizens of the state.

He refuted the charge that the government was behind Osmania University declining permission to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet students on the campus on August 10.

The Chief Minister said the government planned to spend Rs 50,000 crore to make Hyderabad a 'Global city'.