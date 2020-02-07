Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Murdering Girls In Telangana

Srinivas Reddy, 28, raped and murdered three girls in Telangana. (Representational)

A 28-year old man was sentenced to death by a court in Telangana on Thursday for the rape and murder of two girls.

First Additional Sessions Judge SVV Nath Reddy awarded capital punishment to Srinivas Reddy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

He also sentenced the man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a third girl.

Srinivas Reddy was arrested in April last year after a girl's decomposed body was found in a well. During police interrogation, he confessed to killing two more girls after sexually assaulting them.