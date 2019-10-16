Man, 25, Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Theft In Telangana Temple

Deceased's wife has lodged a complaint with the police and a case has been registered.

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly committing theft in a temple. A case has been registered in the matter.

Nizamabad Police in a statement said, "The incident occurred on Tuesday. Gangadhar left his residence saying he was going to work. However, he went to Dharmaram village, where a group of villagers caught him for allegedly committing theft in a temple and lynched him. Later he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Gangadhar's body was shifted to a local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination (PME).

"Deceased's wife has lodged a complaint with the police and a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Teams have been deployed to nab the accused persons," said police in a statement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.