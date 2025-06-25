'Most Expensive Fighter Jet' F-35 Still In Kerala. UK High Commission Says...

It has been nearly two weeks the British F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Since then there has been no sign the American-made aircraft, from the world's most expensive fighter jet programme - will take flight soon.

And now the British High Commission in Bengaluru has responded to a question from NDTV about the plane's status, and also issued a statement on this subject.

The advanced fifth-generation fighter - part of the Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Indo-Pacific - was returning to its base after completing joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram.

"We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support," the High Commission said.

Earlier sources had told NDTV that while the aircraft landed safely, it subsequently developed a technical issue that meant it could not leave. Engineers on board the British carrier conducted an initial assessment and then summoned a specialist team from England to carry out the repairs.

Meanwhile, to avoid interference with regular airport operations, the jet will be relocated to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, or MRO, facility hangar while repairs are carried out.

Also, the Royal Navy had declined Air India's offer to allocate hangar space to park the aircraft. Sources said it is highly likely that concerns over "protected technologies" may have delayed any decision on the Royal Navy's part to take the F-35B inside a hangar.

The High Commission also noted the UK government has been working closely with its Indian counterpart, as well as Air Force, Navy, and airport officials, throughout this time.

"The safe landing, logistics, and continued security support provided by India reflect the close coordination and strengthening defence relationship between our two nations."

There is no timeline, as of now, for when the jet will take off.

