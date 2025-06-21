Fresh UK Crew To Arrive In Kerala With Spares To Inspect F-35B: Sources

A team from the British navy carrying spare parts will arrive in Kerala to inspect F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which has been stranded in Thiruvananthapuram for a week, sources have told NDTV.

The advanced fifth-generation fighter, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific, was returning to its base after completing joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

It was granted emergency clearance to land at the airport on June 14 after it reported critically low fuel levels.

Authorities initially expected the aircraft to take off shortly after refuelling. However, a technical malfunction was soon detected, delaying its departure.

A Royal Navy helicopter later airlifted a team of British engineers and a replacement pilot to the site. Despite several attempts over the next few days, the aircraft has remained unresponsive to take-off commands.

A 30-plus team will arrive soon, said sources, adding that the travel details of the new team are still being worked out.

The team will then make a decision whether to move the aircraft to a hangar or not after inspection, sources said.

Earlier, the Royal Navy declined Air India's offer to allocate hangar space to park the aircraft. Sources said it is highly likely that concerns over "protected technologies" may have delayed any decision on the Royal Navy's part to take the F-35B inside a hangar.

The F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Despite its cutting-edge design, the ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed.

