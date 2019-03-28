Over Rs 2 Crore Cash, Gold Seized Ahead Of Elections In Telangana

Over Rs 2 crore cash was seized by police yesterday. (Representational image)

Telangana Police on Wednesday recovered a total of Rs 2.8 crores cash ahead of the elections in the state.

The state police made the recovery after intercepting two vehicles near a check post in Ranga Reddy district.

According to Chaitanyapuri police, Rs one crore was recovered from a car and Rs 1.8 crores from an auto.

Police also detained a person, Maheshwar, who is said to be the main person responsible for circulating illegal money in the state.

The accused and seized cash will be handed over to Income Tax officials.

In another incident, Hyderabad police arrested four persons with Rs 14.60 lakhs and 286 grams gold from a vehicle at Alaska Junction and Old police station Begum Bazar.

The probe in both cases is underway.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.