Leopard Rescued In Telangana Dies On Way To Zoo

The wild animal died on the way to the zoo. (Representational)

A leopard found trapped in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Thursday and rescued by a team from the Nehru Zoological Park in the city died while being shifted to the park, officials said.

The leopard which injured a forest personnel and a member of the team during the operation was subsequently rescued safely by way of chemical immobilisation, they said.

However, the wild animal died on the way to the zoo, a press release said.

The incident happened at Rajapeta Thanda village of Marriguda mandal of the district.

Following information about a leopard entangled in the snare, a team of forest and police officials rushed to the spot along with the rescue team of the zoological park.

The male leopard, about seven years old, was found trapped in the snare which was kept by farmers for trapping wild boars in an agriculture field, the release said.

The postmortem was conducted by the veterinary experts and the team of doctors certified that the cause of death of the wild animal is due to internal haemorrhages, shock and asphyxia, it said.

All the samples have been collected, it added.

