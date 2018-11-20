KT Rama Rao Among Telangana Leaders Filing Nomination On Last Day

Polls are scheduled to be held for the 119-member assembly on December 7. (File)

Telangana caretaker Ministers K T Rama Rao and Jagadish Reddy and state Congress Working President Revanth Reddy were among the prominent leaders who filed their nominations for the December 7 assembly elections on Monday, the last day for the process.

PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife Padamavathi also filed her nomination.

Filing of nomination which had opened on November 12 came to a close on Monday with officials expected to make the announcement on the total number nominations later.

Scrutiny of papers has been fixed for Tuesday while the last date for withdrawal is November 22.

Polls are scheduled to be held for the 119-member assembly on December 7 and counting on December 11.

Rama Rao, son of caretaker Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, filed his nomination from Sirsilla constituency in Rajanna Sircilla District.

Congress has fielded K K Mahender Reddy against Rama Rao. Revanth Reddy filed his papers from Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

The TRS is going it alone in the elections, advanced after the party government chose to dissolve the assembly ahead of its term, while Congress has formed a 'grand alliance'. BJP is also contesting the polls alone.