'Sheer Hypocrisy': KCR's Daughter Targets Amit Shah Ahead Of His Visit

Escalating the attack on the centre over the failed promises to Telangana, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha today posted a series of questions to Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad. Ms Kavitha comes hours after her brother and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao or KTR's open letter to the senior BJP leader on the "injustice" being done to the southern state by his party.

In a series of tweets, which began with welcoming Mr Shah to Telangana, the TRS scooted a number of questions over pending central grants to Telangana, the "skyrocketing" inflation, "record-breaking Unemployment in the country, and also on the high fuel prices in the country.

Ms Kavitha also questioned why the country was witnessing "maximum communal riots under BJP".

Shri @AmitShah Ji welcome to Telangana !! please tell the people of Telangana when will the central government clear the following ::

Dues of Finance Comission Grants : Over Rs 3000 crores

Backward Region Grant : Rs 1350 crore

She also asked the Union Minister to tell the people of Telangana on why did the Modi Government failed to set up central universities like IIT and IIM in Telangana in the past eight years if its rule.

She also questioned the union government's ignorance to the NITI Aayog's recommendation of ₹ 24,000 Cr funds to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha - that inspired the prestigious Central Government Scheme of Har Ghar Jal.

Ms Kavitha also accused the centre of "hypocrisy" by granting national project status to irrigation projects in BJP-ruled Karnataka but denying the same for irrigation projects in Telangana.

Late on Friday, TRS leader KTR posted 27 questions to the BJP leader on the step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre and dared him to answer them during his speech in the public meeting if he was really sincere towards Telangana. "We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act," he said.

The questions by the TRS leader covered subjects like BJP's ignorance of promises made under AP Reorganization Act, unavailability of central educational institution/medical college in Telangana and pending promise by late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's election promise of national status to an irrigation project in the state.

As it tries to step out of its domestic turf and venture into national politics, the TRS has begun increasing its attack on the BJP.

Addressing party leaders at the TRS plenary in Hyderabad recently, party president K Chandrashekar Rao said some legislators have expressed the view that it is time for TRS to change into BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti). It was met with loud cheers from the 3000-odd party leaders who had gathered at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, HICC at Hyderabad.

The party has already acquired land and is building an impressive party office in the national capital, Mr Rao said.