Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit, Telangana Minister's 27-Question Open Letter

KTR asked Amit Shah on the allocation of centre funds to Telangana in the past eight years.(File photo)

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Telangana today, state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao or KTR has written an open letter to the senior BJP leader on the "injustice" being done to the southern state by his party.

In the letter, KTR, who is Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, accused the BJP of spreading hatred amongst the people in Telangana. He added that BJP did not fulfil a single promise made to Telangana but fulfilled every requirement of BJP-ruled states like Gujarat on a war footing.

The TRS leader posed 27 questions to the BJP leader on the step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre and dared him to answer them during his speech in the public meeting if he was really sincere towards Telangana. "We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act," he said.

The 27 questions by the Telangana leader covered subjects like BJP's ignorance of promises made under AP Reorganization Act, unavailability of central educational institution/medical college in Telangana and pending promise by late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's election promise of national status to an irrigation project in the state.

KTR also asked Mr Shah on the allocation of centre funds to Telangana in the past eight years.

HM @AmitShah Ji,



Since you're visiting #Telangana today, request you to clarify on the discriminatory & vindictive attitude of Union Govt towards our state



Below is the question paper



The people of Telangana are looking forward to getting enlightened with your answers pic.twitter.com/ytNKwEyXot - KTR (@KTRTRS) May 14, 2022

Neither Mr Shah nor his party, the BJP, have reacted to Mr KTR's open letter.

Mr Shah will inaugurate National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) and address a public meeting on the concluding day of BJP's month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state.

The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi.

The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state.