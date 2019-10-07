KCR Calls Transport Staff Strike 'Unpardonable Crime'; 48,000 Sacked

KCR has ruled out merger of RTC with the government as was done in Andhra Pradesh. (File photo)

The Telangana government on Sunday dismissed over 48,000 employees and workers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from service, after they launched an indefinite strike demanding solution to their long-pending problems.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao passed the order for their dismissal after the striking workers failed to call off their two-day strike despite a warning from the state government. The striking employees were given time till 6 pm (Saturday) to join work.

Mr Rao said that the striking employees committed an "unpardonable crime" by participating in the two-day strike at a time when the state transport was running under huge loss.

"It is an unpardonable crime that they went on a strike during the festive season and at a time when the TSRTC was incurring a huge loss of Rs 1,200 crore and its debt burden had gone up to Rs 5,000 crore," he said, ruling out any possibility of negotiations with the sacked employees.

Nearly 50,000 employees and workers of the road transport corporation had been on strike since Friday midnight, with a list of 26 demands including merger of the RTC with the government and recruitment to various posts, among other things. Many state buses stayed off the roads, affecting thousands during the festive season.

The chief minister has ruled out merger of RTC with the government as was done in Andhra Pradesh. "The government will not succumb to any indiscipline and blackmailing tactics of the employees' unions," he said.

"Now, the RTC is left with 1200 employees. We shall soon start the recruitment process for making fresh appointments. But the new recruits will have to give an undertaking that they would not join any unions," he said.

The BJP has put its weight behind the dismissed employees, saying the chief minister's "thoughtless and provocative decision" will drag them on to the roads on a festival day.

"This is the reward KCR wants to give to the employees in the state for having fought alongside for Telangana formation.CM KCR has not even met the RTC JAC leaders even once, before taking such brazen decisions. Instead of trying to resolve the issues and demands of the RTC employees across table, CM KCR has acted irresponsibly. BJP warns KCR of serious consequences, if he doesn't withdraw his thoughtless and illegal decision to dismiss striking RTC employees enmasse," the BJP said in a press statement.

