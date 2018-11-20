Key Leader From KCR's Party Quits, Sends 3-Page Criticism

A lawmaker from Telangana's ruling party has quit amid a buzz that he is heading for the Congress. With weeks to go for assembly elections in the state, the resignation of K Vishweshwar Reddy, is seen as a deep setback for the K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which is seeking a second term in power.

Assembly elections - initially scheduled for next year -- will be held in the state on December 7.

Sources said the lawmaker from Ranga Reddy district's Chevalla is likely to join the Congress when Sonia Gandhi visits the state later this month. An engineer-turned-politician, Mr Reddy joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2013.

His grandfather Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy was a freedom fighter who became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The Ranga Reddy district is said to have been named after him.

Recently, there were reports that the new state Congress chief Revanth Reddy had challenged KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, to stop Mr Reddy from quitting.

Party insiders said Mr Reddy was upset with its senior leaders as he felt he was not given due importance. In a three-page letter to party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today, Mr Reddy spoke of ideological reasons that added up deep criticism of the party.

There was speculation that another lawmaker, Seetharam Naik, would also quit. At a press conference held soon after, both lawmakers had denied any such possibility.