JP Nadda Campaigns In Telangana For BJP's Membership Drive

BJP's working president JP Nadda holds a door-to-door campaign in Telangana

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Telangana and held a door-to-door campaign for the party's membership drive today.

He was accompanied by BJP state president Dr K Laxman and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatraya.

Mr Nadda, who is the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare welcomed people willing to join the BJP and signed on their membership forms.

He also planted trees at BR Ambedkar Junior College in Hyderabad.



