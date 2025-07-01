PVN Madhav, Ramchander Rao: Who Are New BJP State Chiefs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving closer to having a new national president after it appointed chiefs in multiple states and a union territory on Monday. As per party rules, the BJP must have chiefs in at least 19 of the 37 organisational states before initiating the process to elect a new national president. With 16 appointments already confirmed, the party is expected to cross the required threshold soon.

On Monday, V P Ramalingam was elected as Puducherry BJP chief and K Beichhua as the party head in Mizoram. Uncontested nominations were filed in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The reshuffle clears the path for a successor to J P Nadda, with the transition expected later this month.

Newly appointed/expected BJP state presidents

K Beichhua - Mizoram

K Beichhua, a three-time MLA from Siaha, was recently elected as the president of the BJP's Mizoram unit. A qualified MBBS doctor, he served as a medical officer for 16 years and was also the Medical Superintendent at MGCH and LMC. He previously led the All Mizo Medical Students' Union and the MTP headquarters in Siaha. Born on December 19, 1966, Mr Bichhua is married to Dr Zochhuanawmi and has four children.

VP Ramalingam - Puducherry

VP Ramalingam, a former nominated BJP legislator, was elected unopposed as the party's Puducherry unit president on Monday. He is the brother of former Congress Speaker VP Sivakolundhu.

His election was announced at a party event attended by senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, and outgoing president, S Selvaganabathy.

Ramchander Rao - Telangana

N Ramchander Rao, a former MLC and senior advocate, will lead the party's Telangana unit.

A Supreme Court lawyer and former member of the Bar Council of India, Mr Rao is a long-time party loyalist who rose through the ranks from a student leader in ABVP at Osmania University to serving as BJP state general secretary.

He also headed the party's recent membership drive. His appointment was finalised unopposed and will be formally announced at a special convention on Tuesday.

PVN Madhav - Andhra Pradesh

PVN Madhav, a senior BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as the party's new state president. He is replacing MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

A former MLC elected from the Graduates' constituency in 2017, Mr Madhav is known for his strong roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has played an active role in the party's growth at the grassroots. His father, P V Chalapati Rao, was the first BJP state president of undivided Andhra Pradesh and a founding member of the party in the state.

Ravindra Chavan - Maharashtra

Ravindra Chavan, a four-term MLA from Dombivali, is set to be the new president of the BJP's Maharashtra unit. He will replace Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Mr Chavan has held several key portfolios, including Public Works, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, in the Maharashtra government. He also served as Guardian Minister for Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

Mr Chavan was appointed Working President of the BJP Maharashtra unit in January. A long-time party loyalist, he began his political journey in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and rose through the ranks from local governance to state leadership.

Mahendra Bhatt - Uttarakhand

Incumbent state party president Mahendra Bhatt is a senior BJP leader from Uttarakhand and is set for a new term.

He previously represented the Badrinath constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chamoli district.