In Front Of Cops, 3-Year-Old Child Assaulted By Drunk Father In Hyderabad

Shiva Goud had a fight with his wife after which he brutalised their son.

A three-year-old child suffered serious injuries after he was slammed into an autorickshaw by his drunk father in Hyderabad. The incident reportedly happened in the presence of two policemen, who failed to stop him.

His parents had a fight in Srinivasnagar Colony of Jagadgirigutta on Monday after which he was assaulted by his father. A disturbing 54-second video shows an auto driver holding his son upside down on his back and walking unsteadily towards his auto.

In a matter of seconds, he is seen flinging the child's head at the auto as his helpless mother screams in horror. Shiva Goud, 40, then drops his son on the road. Two women and a man can be seen trying to rescue the toddler from his drunk father. He sits on the road clutching his son and refuses to hand him over even as he is being kicked by another man.

The child, who was injured, was taken to Hyderabad's Nilofer Hospital and is out of danger.

"The boy's mother was not ready to file a complaint against her husband, but we registered a case under the Child Care and Protection Act and Juvenile Justice Act," inspector P Srinivas said.

The boy has been handed over to Child Welfare Committee, police said.

Anusha, Shiva's wife, had reportedly gone to Durga's home, who also lived in Jagadgirigutta. She suspected Durga of being in a relationship with Shiva Goud. An argument ensued between the two women after which Durga called the cops. The child was subjected to violence by his father allegedly in the presence of the cops.

Child rights activist Achyutha Rao has demanded that the father be charged with attempt to murder. "Children often become victims of violence and neglect when there is a dispute between the parents. Just because he is the biological father, he cannot be allowed to get away with it."