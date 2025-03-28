Telangana Man Falls In Love With 2 Women, Marries Them In Same Ceremony

A man married two women at the same time in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recently.

Suryadev, a resident of Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal, said he was in love with Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi and decided to marry them in a single ceremony.

The groom even printed the names of both the brides on a single wedding invitation card and organised a grand celebration.

A video of the wedding shows the two women holding the man's hand, as the trio conduct the rituals in the presence of families, relatives and villagers. The sound of 'dhol' can be heard in the background.

Sources said after Suryadev fell in love with Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi, the trio decided to live together. The village elders were initially reluctant but eventually came around and helped them to get married.

It is illegal for Hindus to practice polygamy in India.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. In 2021, another man in Telangana's Adilabad district married two women in one 'mandap'. The ceremony, in Utnoor Mandal, took place with the consent of all three families, reports said.

Likewise in 2022, a man married both his girlfriends in Jharkhand's Lohardaga.

