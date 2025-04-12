Telangana's 'Tree Man', Who Planted Over A Crore Saplings, Dies At 87

Padma Shri awardee 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah died in Khammam district of Telangana on Saturday, family sources said.

He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village, they said.

He was 87.

Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as the green crusader, "Chettu (tree) Ramaiah" or "Vanajeevi" in Khammam district, for planting more than one crore saplings over the last several decades, was recipient of Padma Shri Award for 2017.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Mr Ramaiah and said his demise is an "irreparable loss" to the society.

The Chief Minister further said Daripalli Ramaiah, strongly believed that survival of mankind is impossible without nature and environment, a release from CMO said.

"Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society," Revanth Reddy said adding the Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating entire life to environmental protection.

The Chief Minister conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of Mr Ramaiah.

In his message, Kishan Reddy said Mr Ramaiah planted over one crore saplings during his lifetime and was at the forefront of protecting and furthering nature and the environment.

Paying homage to the departed soul, Sanjay Kumar said the demise of the green crusader, who was awarded Padma Shri, is a loss to Telangana and the cause of nature.

KCR said Mr Ramaiah's life stands as a role model for future generations in conserving the environment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)