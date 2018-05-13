Three Telangana Farmers, Trying To Save Paddy, Killed In Lightning When they did not return home, their family members went to the field and saw their bodies.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana has been experiencing unseasonal rains for the last few days. (Representational) Hyderabad: Three farmers were killed in Telangana's Mancherial district when they were struck by lightning early on Sunday.



The farmers from Arepalli village had gone to their fields to save the paddy - kept in the field after cutting - from rain, according to police. They were struck by lightening when they were trying to cover the paddy. The dead have been identified as R. Rajaiah, K. Bapu and J. Ramesh.



When they did not return home, their family members went to the field and saw their bodies.



Telangana has been experiencing thunderstorm and unseasonal rains for the last few days. The weather office has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in various districts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday. But some parts of the state are likely to record maximum temperature between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.







Three farmers were killed in Telangana's Mancherial district when they were struck by lightning early on Sunday.The farmers from Arepalli village had gone to their fields to save the paddy - kept in the field after cutting - from rain, according to police. They were struck by lightening when they were trying to cover the paddy. The dead have been identified as R. Rajaiah, K. Bapu and J. Ramesh.When they did not return home, their family members went to the field and saw their bodies. Telangana has been experiencing thunderstorm and unseasonal rains for the last few days. The weather office has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in various districts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday. But some parts of the state are likely to record maximum temperature between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter