Groom-To-Be, 28, Dies During 'Smile Designing' Surgery At Hyderabad Clinic

Laxmi Narayana Vinjam's father has alleged that he died of anesthesia overdose.

A Hyderabad man died during a surgery to enhance his smile ahead of his wedding last week, the police said.

28-year-old Laxmi Narayana Vinjam died while undergoing the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16, they said.

Ramulu Vinjam said that after his son fainted during the surgery, the staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic. "We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival," he said.

He said that his son had not informed them of the surgery. (he had no health issues. The doctors are responsible for his death," Mr Vinjam said.

A case has been filed against the clinic for negligence after his family filed a complaint. "We are checking the hospital records and security camera footage," officials said.