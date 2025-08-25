'Pushpa-Style' Cattle Smuggling Operation Busted In Telangana

In a scene reminiscent of a blockbuster movie, Telangana police, with the help of Bajrang Dal activists, have busted an illicit cow smuggling operation in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The smugglers' method of transporting cattle hidden under cardboard boxes has earned the case a "Pushpa-style" slug, a popular film that showcased creative smuggling techniques.

The bust occurred at the Valigonda checkpost, where the police were conducting routine vehicle inspections. A DCM lorry caught the attention of officers, who grew suspicious of its cargo. Upon closer inspection, the police and Bajrang Dal activists were shocked to discover 12 cows and 21 bulls crammed inside the vehicle, ingeniously concealed beneath a layer of seemingly innocuous cardboard boxes.

The animals were being illegally transported from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Bajrang Dal members first intercepted the vehicle in Choutuppal and alerted the authorities, leading to the joint operation.

Choutuppal police inspector Manmadha Kumar confirmed the details of the raid. "We have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver, Appala Kumaraswamy," Inspector Kumar said.

"The cattle have been safely moved to a cowshed in Challur, and a case has been registered against the driver. An investigation is currently underway to uncover the full network behind this operation," he added.

The incident has highlighted the persistent issue of illegal cattle transportation in the region. The unusual method used by the smugglers has drawn comparisons to the creative, albeit fictional, illicit trade shown in the movie "Pushpa," where red sandalwood is smuggled using unconventional means. In this real-life version, however, the cargo was livestock.