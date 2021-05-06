High Court Tells Telangana To Consider Weekend Curfew, Other Measures

The court directed the Centre to ensure proper supply of oxygen to the state (Representational)

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to review the COVID-19 situation and consider imposing additional measures such as implementing weekend lockdown and extending the present curfew hours to flatten the virus curve.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing a batch of PILs (public interest litigations) on COVID-19 issues, directed the government that the review should be done before May 8.

Currently, night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am the next day is in force until May 8 (5 AM).

Also, the court directed the Centre to ensure proper supply of oxygen to the state after the Telangana Public Health Director informed the court that the gas tankers meant for the state were being stopped in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary told reporters that the pandemic situation in the state was under control and cases were expected to decline in the coming days.

He further said the situation was not alarming and the government would examine the direction given by the court and take appropriate decisions on weekend lockdown.