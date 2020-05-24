Heatwave Across Telangana, Temperature Nears 44 Degree Celsius In Hyderabad

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till May 25, as per the IMD. (Representational image)

An intense heat wave has swept Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with some areas in the Telugu state witnessing over 47 Degree Celsius.

The average temperature in Hyderabad city hovered around 43 degree celsius; some parts of the city like Quthbullapur and Bandlaguda have reported much higher temperature at 44.4 Degree Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Endapally in Jagatial district at 47.2 degrees. Around Kakatiya Power Plant, the temperature has been reported to be 50 degrees.

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till May 25, as per the weather department "Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban and Rural, Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts of Telangana," the official note says.

Parts of North India also continue to experience heat wave conditions. Delhi and its adjoining regions are expected not to get relief till May 29 from the scorching heat as the temperature is likely to be above 45 Degree Celsius for the next few days, the weather department said.