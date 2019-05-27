"Election Process Was Without Any Discrepancies": Telangana Chief Minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao said that women and physically challenged came forward to franchise their vote in big numbers.

Telangana | | Updated: May 27, 2019 12:21 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says election process was completed peacefully


Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family members performed "pooja" on Monday at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala". After the rituals, he told that the election process was completed peacefully and without any discrepancies. 

The chief minister was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials. After "darshan", the Vedic scholars blessed him by chanting Vedic mantras and gifted him sacred clothing.

After performing "darshan" Mr Rao, spoke to media persons on the electoral process. He said, "The election process was completed peacefully and without any discrepancies. Women and physically challenged came forward to franchise their vote in bigger numbers." 

This is K Chandrasekhar Rao's maiden visit after becoming the chief minister of Telangana for the second time. He previously visited Tirumala in 2017.

Mr Rao led his party to a massive victory in the 2018 assembly elections and was sworn-in as the chief minister of Telangana for a second straight term.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also visited Tirumala to offer his prayers.
 

