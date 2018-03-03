Denied Permission For Rally, Telangana Man Attempts Suicide On Live Video The man's organisation had sought permission to hold a peaceful rally and the police had initially agreed to allow the same. Later, the police officials refused to give permission.

82 Shares EMAIL PRINT Md Nayeem drank poison in the live video and was later rushed to a hospital where he is recuperating Hyderabad: Upset over the authorities denying permission for a rally to protest killings in Syria, leader of a Muslim group in Telangana's Warangal town attempted suicide by consuming poison.



In a video webcast live on his Facebook account late on Friday, the man vent his anger over the police denying permission for the rally to condemn the massacre of innocent people, including children in Syria.



Mohammed Nayeem later took out a bottle from his pocket and consumed its content, saying he was ending his life. He was later rushed to a hospital. Police said his condition was stable.



The man is the Warangal district chief of Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi (Struggle committee for rights of Muslims).



He said the organisation had sought permission to hold a peaceful rally and the police had initially agreed to allow the same. Later, the police officials refused to give permission.



Nayeem said he was feeling helpless as he was not even allowed to condemn the massacre in Syria and express solidarity with the victims.



He alleged that the political leaders have vested interests and they were not at all bothered about raising their voice for the community or supporting a just cause.



Earlier on Friday, he had made a bid to immolate himself by dousing kerosene. However, other members of the organisation prevented him from taking the extreme step.







