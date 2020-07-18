COVID-19: People Shouldn't Be Negligent In Their Behaviour, Says Telangana Chief Minister

K Chandrashekar Rao said none should have any fear about coronavirus.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that people should not entertain any fear or anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic but at the same time they should not be negligent.

"We have come to a stage where living with corona is a must. But none should have any fear about it. At the same time, people should not be negligent. Maintain personal hygiene. Wear masks, use sanitizers, remain in the house as much as possible," he said.

He said that those who have Coronavirus need not go to the private hospitals and spend huge amounts for the treatment as the required medical treatment for the virus is very much available in the government Hospitals.

The government doctors and staff are well equipped to treat any number of patients.

While review a meet related to COVID-19, he said that corona is present in all the countries in the world, all the states in the country; it is not present only in Telangana State. When compared to the national average, the state's death rate is less. The recovery rate in the state is also much higher.

He said that the government is well equipped to contain the virus spread and to give treatment to those affected by the corona.

"In Gandhi and TIMS hospitals, 3,000 beds are ready with oxygen supply facilitates in Hyderabad alone. All over the state, 5,000 beds were kept ready with the oxygen supply facility. In all 10,000 beds were kept ready exclusively for the Corona patients. Such a number of beds were not there in the past. 1,500 Ventilators were kept ready. PPE Kits and N95 Masks were available in lakhs in numbers," he said.

"There is no shortage of medicines and equipment. Government doctors and staff are rendering yeoman service. There is no need to react to some who makes cheap comments and criticism. We should move forward with self-confidence. The doctor should concentrate on giving better treatment effectively," the chief minister added.

