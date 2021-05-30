Telangana Covid Lockdown Extended Till June 10

Lockdown will be implemented strictly from 2 pm to 6 am the next day, Telangana said

Telangana has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 10. The state cabinet decided that relaxation period should be given from 6 am to 1 pm. An hour grace period (till 2 pm) will be allowed for those who have gone out and are yet to return home during the open hours.

The lockdown will be implemented strictly from 2 pm to 6 am the next day, the state government said in a statement.

Land registration, properties under the stamps and registration department and vehicle registration are allowed on working days, the government said.

Officials from the medical and health department informed the cabinet that COVID-19 cases are gradually decreasing in the state.

The cabinet also instructed officials to be alert following reports that there is a possibility of a third wave and to prepare proper action plans.

The cabinet approved the decision taken by the government to start medical colleges along with nursing colleges at Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mehboobabad and Kothagudem.

The cabinet decided it will construct a super specialty hospital in Warangal at the existing jail premises. It asked the home department to shift prisoners from the Warangal jail to other jails and hand over the premises to the medical and health department in a month's time.

The cabinet discussed measures taken to get over the economic crisis due to Covid and to mobilise resources. It instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take measures to sell government lands and houses under the Housing Board.