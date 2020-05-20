'Zero Contribution' Of Centre In Sending Telangana Migrants Home: Minister

KT Rama Rao said Telangana has not charged even a single paisa from migrant workers. (File)

The Telangana government has so far deployed 75 special trains and ferried more than one lakh people, spending over Rs 6 crore, state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said and alleged that the Centre made "zero contribution" towards it.

In a tweet, Mr Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president of ruling TRS, said: "As a responsible Govt, Telangana has so far run 75 trains, shramik specials, ferrying one lakh plus people to various states. State has paid over Rs 6 crore to Railways and not charged even a single paisa to workers. Food and water included... Zero contribution from GoI; strange but a fact."

His charge comes days after Chandrasekhar Rao mounted a strong attack on the Centre over the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and accused it of treating states like "beggars" by linking rise in borrowing limits to certain conditions.

The Centre has said it was bearing 85 per cent of the cost of running the special trains to ferry migrant workers and as of Tuesday more than 1,600 Shramik specials had been operated carrying over 21.5 lakh people.